Raddysh scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

The Lightning have opted to dress seven defensemen over the last two games, and it's helped Raddysh to get in the lineup after being scratched for seven of the previous nine contests. He has a point in each of his last two outings, including a third-period goal Saturday. Raddysh is at three points, nine shots on net, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over nine appearances. He often plays on the second power-play unit when in the lineup, but Raddysh may lose his spot once Brayden Point (lower body) returns.