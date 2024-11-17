Guentzel logged two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Guentzel logged his second straight multi-point effort and his sixth such performance this season. One of his helpers came on the power play. Guentzel continues to excel in a top-six role in his first year with the Lightning, earning seven goals, 10 assists, 45 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 16 appearances. He often hovers right around a point-per-game pace, so this production is sustainable.