Johansson is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Friday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Johansson has a 1-1-1 record, 5.22 GAA and .856 save percentage in four appearances in 2024-25. He has surrendered at least five goals in each of his past three starts. Nashville ranks last offensively with just 2.35 goals per game. Vasilevskiy might miss Friday's game for a non-injury reason, which would result in Matt Tomkins, who was summoned from AHL Syracuse, serving as the backup goaltender.
More News
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Can't shake bad smell from game•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Starting in Columbus•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Rough outing in loss•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Defending crease Sunday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Nets first win of season•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Starting Tuesday•