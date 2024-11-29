Johansson is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Friday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Johansson has a 1-1-1 record, 5.22 GAA and .856 save percentage in four appearances in 2024-25. He has surrendered at least five goals in each of his past three starts. Nashville ranks last offensively with just 2.35 goals per game. Vasilevskiy might miss Friday's game for a non-injury reason, which would result in Matt Tomkins, who was summoned from AHL Syracuse, serving as the backup goaltender.