Sergachev recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Sergachev set up Gabriel Fortier's first NHL goal in the first period. The assist snapped a season-worst six-game point drought for Sergachev. Despite the skid, he's been solid with 14 points, 41 shots on net, 40 blocks, 39 hits and a plus-1 rating through 28 contests. While he doesn't stand out in any one area, the 23-year-old's well-rounded production is useful in fantasy.