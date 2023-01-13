Sergachev was fined the maximum $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety, for roughing up Vancouver's Conor Garland on Thursday.

Sergachev was not penalized for his misdeed. He had an assist Thursday and has six goals and 30 points in 38 games this season. Sergachev has been outstanding on the power play with two goals and 15 points in 2022-23.