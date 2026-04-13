Lightning's Sam O'Reilly: Hat trick for Kitchener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly scored three goals in OHL Kitchener's 8-5 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 2 on Sunday.
O'Reilly has found his finishing gloves in the postseason with eight goals and one assist over six games. The 20-year-old center had 29 goals and 71 points over 56 regular-season outings. The scoring touch may not last, but O'Reilly will be a major part of Kitchener's attack throughout the playoffs.
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