O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-1 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 5 on Friday.

O'Reilly was the engine of Kitchener's offense in this series-clinching win. He had a massive second round with nine points over five games. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across nine playoff outings.