Lightning's Sam O'Reilly: Four points in series-clinching win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-1 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 5 on Friday.
O'Reilly was the engine of Kitchener's offense in this series-clinching win. He had a massive second round with nine points over five games. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across nine playoff outings.
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