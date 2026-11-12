O'Reilly notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

O'Reilly was immediately placed in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit, essentially taking over the spot vacated by Brayden Point (undisclosed). Wednesday was O'Reilly's NHL debut, so there could be some growing pains, but the Lightning never rush a prospect before they're ready. Expect O'Reilly to get a fair shake in a top-six role over the rest of November, which makes him an intriguing speculative option for fantasy.