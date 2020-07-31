Stamkos (lower body) will join him teammates for practice Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Getting Stamkos into another practice certainly bodes well for him being given the all-clear ahead of Monday's clash with the Capitals. The world-class center should jump back up to the No. 1 line, which likely means both Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn will shift down as well, with Killorn potentially dropping from the top-six. In terms of value, Stamkos figures to be a top target in both postseason pools and DFS contests, though his potential high ownership could be a red flag for some fantasy players.