Hedman agreed to terms on a four-year, $32 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Hedman has one year remaining on his current deal, which means he is tied to the Lightning through the 2028-29 campaign. No doubt the Bolts' front office will hope this softens the blow with the fan base after Steven Stamkos was allowed to depart in free agency Monday. The 33-year-old blueliner is coming off a bounce-back year in which he topped the 75-point threshold for just the second time in his career. Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, Hedman figures to remain among the elite defensemen in the NHL, providing top-end fantasy value as the No. 1 power-play quarterback.