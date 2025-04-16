Hedman logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Hedman helped out on Conor Geekie's first-period tally and Darren Raddysh's power-play goal in the third. Hedman is dialed in late in the season with three goals and 10 assists over his last 12 outings. The 34-year-old defenseman is at 66 points (26 on the power play, 179 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 78 appearances. He'll be a key part of the Lightning's overall game plan in their first-round playoff series against the Panthers.