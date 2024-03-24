McMann had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

McMann opened the scoring at 4:17 of the first period when he one-timed a pass at the top of the crease on a feed from John Tavares, who was behind the net. He then pushed the score to 5-0 at 15:46 in the second after taking a William Nylander pass and firing glove side past Stuart Skinner. McMann has four points, including three goals, in his last two games, and his confidence is clearly soaring.