Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Five points in last six games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
McMann stole back the puck after he had turned it over to Adrian Kempe in the defensive zone, and he took off on a breakaway. His shot caught a piece of Darcy Kuemper's right pad before it trickled over the goal line to put the Leafs up 1-0 at 8:06 of the first frame. McMann has a goal in each of his last two games, and he has five points, including three goals in his last six contests. It's a nice bump for the winger, who had just three points in his first 12 contests.
