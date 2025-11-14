McMann scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

McMann stole back the puck after he had turned it over to Adrian Kempe in the defensive zone, and he took off on a breakaway. His shot caught a piece of Darcy Kuemper's right pad before it trickled over the goal line to put the Leafs up 1-0 at 8:06 of the first frame. McMann has a goal in each of his last two games, and he has five points, including three goals in his last six contests. It's a nice bump for the winger, who had just three points in his first 12 contests.