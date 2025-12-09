Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Gets one-game ban
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann was suspended one game Tuesday for high-sticking Oliver Bjorkstrand in Monday's contest versus the Lightning.
McMann will be out Thursday versus the Sharks and will return versus the Oilers on Saturday. His absence will open the door for Nicholas Robertson and Matias Maccelli to get back in the lineup.
