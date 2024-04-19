McMann (lower body) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Game 1 versus Boston on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McMann was absent for Toronto's final two regular-season contests due to the injury. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 15 goals, 24 points, 52 PIM and 117 hits in 56 appearances. The 27-year-old averaged just 11:34 of ice time during the regular season and would likely see his minutes be similarly limited if he is an option for the postseason opener.