McMann had a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The assist came on the power play. The points snapped a six-game drought for McMann. His fantasy value is limited on the third line, and while he can fill in higher in the lineup, he doesn't have the talent to sustain that kind of gig long term. McMann does have 56 hits in 25 games, so there's some fantasy value in his effort.