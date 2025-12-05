McMann scored twice Thursday in a 5-1 win over Carolina.

McMann scored on the Leafs first shot of the game at 0:53 of the first period. He fires a short snap shot from the slot that hit the post, bounced off Frederik Andersen and trickled over the line. He added an empty net goal for good measure. It's McMann's third consecutive two-point game (three goals, three assists; seven shots). He's a valuable daily play in the short term.