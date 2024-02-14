McMann found the back of the net three times in a 4-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday.

It was a special night for McMann. After only scoring two total goals in his NHL career, he scored his first hat trick to finish off the Blues. The 27-year old winger played only 13:30 minutes but he made the best of it, getting six shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating. His goal barrage started in the first period on the third shot of the game when he outworked the defenseman from behind the net to shove the puck through the five-hole. He added two more in the third period, including an empty-netter, to complete the hatty. After being moved between the AHL and the NHL multiple times this season, McMann is making a case to stay up with the big club.