Tanev scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The shutdown pairing of Tanev and Jake McCabe combined for four points and a plus-6 rating in the contest. Tanev appears refreshed following the 4 Nations Face-Off break with three points over his last two outings. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to two goals, 17 points, 30 shots on net, 152 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 56 appearances this season. He last reached the 20-point mark in 2021-22 with the Flames during a 28-point career year, and he's on pace to get back there for the fourth time in his career.