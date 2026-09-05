Tanev (abdomen) is hopeful that he will be ready for the start of training camp, per Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star on Friday.

Tanev appeared in only 11 games during the 2025-26 regular season due to spinal, groin and core muscle injuries. "I mean, I'm feeling good. We still have to talk to the doctors, I think, in a week or two," said the 36-year-old blueliner. "But the plan is, hopefully, I'm ready to rumble once everything gets going." Assuming he is good to go for Opening Night on Sept. 29 against Montreal, Tanev will likely occupy a top-four role and see time on the penalty kill. His defense-first style doesn't make him an attractive fantasy option, but he can rack up blocked shots.