Kampf scored the game-winning goal Friday in a 5-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 3.
He intercepted a pass near center ice and wired a shot from the high slot through Tampa Bay defenseman Zach Bogosian. Andrei Vasilevskiy had no chance to react because of the screen. Kampf now has two goals in three games this postseason.
