Kampf agreed to a four-year, $9.6 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Kampf had seven goals, 27 points, 107 shots, 74 hits and 29 blocks in 82 contests with Toronto in 2022-23. He's a solid bottom-six option, but at the age of 28, he shouldn't be expected to grow beyond that role. Kampf is coming off a two-year, $3 million contract and had the option to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday.