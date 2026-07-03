Maple Leafs' Gavin McKenna: Inks entry-level contract

McKenna signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Toronto took McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He was fantastic with WHL Medicine Hat in 2024-25, supplying 41 goals and 129 points in 56 regular-season outings. McKenna was similarly dominant as a freshman with Penn State University last season, finishing with 15 goals and 51 points in 35 appearances. Although there's always the potential for growing pains with a young player, even when they're exceptionally talented, it wouldn't be surprising to see McKenna be a major contender for the Calder Trophy in 2026-27. He's likely to play on Toronto's top six and receive power-play ice time.