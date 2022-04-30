Mikheyev scored a power-play goal in a 5-2 win over Boston on Thursday.

Mikheyev is peaking at the right time with the playoffs looming early next week. He has four goals and six points in his last six games, and he has 21 snipes (32 points) in 53 games this season. Mikheyev is a name you need to note for 2022-23. He's a UFA this offseason that the Leafs cannot afford, and his great work this season means he will likely get a pay raise and a possible second-line role in another city.