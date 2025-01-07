McCabe (upper body) doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, Evan Doerfler of The Hockey New reports Tuesday.
McCabe moved to injured reserve Monday after being hurt in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia. The Maple Leafs expect to know more about the 31-year-old defender's status once he resumes skating. He has produced 10 assists, 11 points, 37 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots and 72 hits through 36 appearances this season. Conor Timmins will replace McCabe in Tuesday's rematch with the Flyers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Surfaces on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Injured against Philadelphia•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Ends goal slump for Leaf defenders•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Nabs assist in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Contributes helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Assist in return from injury•