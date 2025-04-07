McCabe (undisclosed) won't play against Florida on Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's matchup versus Tampa Bay, per Mark Masters of TSN.

McCabe sat out Saturday's 5-0 win over Columbus but participated in Monday's practice. He has accounted for two goals, 23 points, 74 shots on net, 135 blocked shots and 118 hits in 66 appearances this season. With McCabe unavailable until at least Saturday against Montreal, Brandon Carlo and Oliver Ekman-Larsson will likely see increased roles.