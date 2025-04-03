McCabe sustained an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's game versus the Panthers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Head coach Craig Berube had no update on McCabe's status in his postgame comments. The 31-year-old McCabe logged one assist and three hits prior to his exit, which occurred late in the third period. He'll be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
