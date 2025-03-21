McCabe put up three assists Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He also registered three hits and two blocks.

This was McCabe's first three-point game in blue and white. He's not known for his offense -- these points were his first in nine games, and he has just 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 60 games this season. But McCabe has arguably been the Leafs best defender on the ice, especially in reducing chances and snuffing out the opposition's best players. His fantasy value comes from his hits (109) and blocks (123).