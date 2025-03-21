McCabe put up three assists Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He also registered three hits and two blocks.
This was McCabe's first three-point game in blue and white. He's not known for his offense -- these points were his first in nine games, and he has just 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 60 games this season. But McCabe has arguably been the Leafs best defender on the ice, especially in reducing chances and snuffing out the opposition's best players. His fantasy value comes from his hits (109) and blocks (123).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Logs lots of ice time in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Two points against former team•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Produces helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Category coverage in return from IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Returning against Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe: Status uncertain for Thursday•