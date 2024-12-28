Tavares generated two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Tavares recorded a pair of helpers on the first two of Mitch Marner's three markers Friday. Tavares has found the scoresheet in six consecutive games, racking up five goals and six assists during that stretch. The heater ties Tavares' longest point streak of the season. The 34-year-old has filled in admirably for Auston Matthews (upper body) on the top line, and Tavares is producing at just over a point-per-game pace with 17 goals and 19 helpers through 35 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Enters NHL history books•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Four-game, seven-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Extends point streak to three games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Natural hat trick Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two apples in win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Goes top shelf in defeat•