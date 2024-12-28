Tavares generated two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Tavares recorded a pair of helpers on the first two of Mitch Marner's three markers Friday. Tavares has found the scoresheet in six consecutive games, racking up five goals and six assists during that stretch. The heater ties Tavares' longest point streak of the season. The 34-year-old has filled in admirably for Auston Matthews (upper body) on the top line, and Tavares is producing at just over a point-per-game pace with 17 goals and 19 helpers through 35 contests.