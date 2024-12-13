Tavares picked up two assists Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Tavares set up both of Max Pacioretty's goals. J.T. hasn't picked up any helpers since Nov. 24, a span of seven games. That period coincides with the line shuffling that came with Auston Matthews' return from injury. Tavares benefited from having Mitch Marner beside him while Matthews was out. Now, it looks like he and Mad Max have plenty of sparks together. Tavares is a solid fantasy play, with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) and 92 shots in 28 games this season.