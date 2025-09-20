Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (illness) will miss Saturday's practice.
Woll posted a 27-14-1 record with one shutout, a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 42 regular-season outings in 2024-25. During the 2025-26 campaign, Woll will compete for starts with Anthony Stolarz.
