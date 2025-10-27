Woll (personal) participated in Monday's practice, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

According to Alter, Woll has been skating every other day for the past few weeks. The 27-year-old Woll could head to the minors for a conditioning stint with AHL Toronto in the near future. He hasn't been in the crease yet this season and needs more time to return to game speed. Once he's ready to play, Woll will probably share starts with Anthony Stolarz.