Woll turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Woll rebounded between the pipes Friday after allowing nine goals over back-to-back losses before the holiday break. The 26-year-old was never in much danger of losing his third consecutive game -- Toronto went into the third period with a comfortable 5-0 lead. Woll had conceded at least three goals in four consecutive games, so he curbed that trend in the victory -- albeit against a Detroit club that ranks 30th in the NHL with 2.54 goals per game. Woll owns a 10-6-0 record, .909 save percentage and 2.57 GAA through 16 appearances.