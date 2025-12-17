Woll (lower body) made 23 saves in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Woll surrendered two goals, including a shorthanded snipe, in a 4:37 span in the first period and then settled in. He had missed four games due to injury. Woll kept his team in the game in the second and most of the third when boos rained down for their weak play. Still, the Leafs are 5-1-2 in the past eight games, and they should do as well or better with Woll back in the paint. He's 5-3-1 overall with a 2.39 GAA and .927 save percentage.