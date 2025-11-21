Woll stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Woll was beaten twice in the second period and once more late in overtime, as Adam Fantilli scored the game-winner for the Blue Jackets with a wrister with 39 seconds left in extra time. Woll has gone 1-1-1 in his three starts this season, but his performances have been better than what his record indicates. He's posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in each of his three outings.