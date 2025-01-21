Woll made 27 saves in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

It was a career 24th start for the season. Woll has now put up three straight wins with three goals allowed in each of those games. He has re-established his cadence after a bit of a soft spot a week ago, and he's 17-8-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .907 save percentage. Anthony Stolarz (knee) was once again on the ice Monday prior to the Leafs morning skate, but he's nowhere near a return. It's Woll's net. You can count on him.