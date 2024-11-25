Woll stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Woll has won four straight starts, allowing just six goals on 104 shots in that span. Utah had the first and last goals Sunday, but Toronto scored three times in the middle frame. The win improved Woll's overall numbers to 5-2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage through seven starts. The Maple Leafs are getting excellent play from both Woll and Anthony Stolarz this season, so this should ultimately shake out as a fairly even timeshare. A tough pair of road games are next on the schedule, as the Maple Leafs visit the Panthers on Wednesday and the Lightning on Saturday.