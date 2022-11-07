Holl recorded an assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Holl assisted on Calle Jarnkrok's game-tying goal in the second period. As usual, Holl's production focuses more on defense and physical play than scoring. The 30-year-old has two points 26 hits, 31 blocked shots, 12 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 13 contests this season. Sunday marked the first time all year he's posted zeroes in hits and blocked shots in the same game.