Rifai signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Rifai, an undrafted defenseman, had 16 points in 69 contests for AHL Toronto last season while on an AHL-only deal. He was a three-year player at Harvard before that, racking up 21 points in 71 contests in the NCAA. The 25-year-old will likely spend most, if not all, of 2023-24 with the Marlies.