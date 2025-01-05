Knies scored three goals and had five points in a 6-4 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

What a night. Knies scored his first NHL hat trick. The goals ended a nine-game goal drought and five-game point drought. Not surprisingly, Knies' offensive explosion coincided with the return of line mate, Auston Matthews, who had missed six games with an upper-body injury. Get the young winger back in your lineup. He won't soon have another five-point game, but he will get points playing alongside one of the NHL's best players.