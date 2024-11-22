Knies (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 20.

Knies has eight goals and 12 points over 20 appearances in 2024-25. The Maple Leafs were already missing forwards Max Domi (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (groin), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Ryan Reaves (suspension) and, of course, Auston Matthews (upper body), so Toronto is looking rather thin up front. Until some of those players start returning, Bobby McMann, Nicholas Robertson and Pontus Holmberg might be deployed regularly in a top-six capacity. Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin also made their season and NHL debut, respectively, Wednesday and figure to be part of the third line until the Maple Leafs start getting healthy.