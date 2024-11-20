Domi was placed on injured reserve Wednesday retroactively to Nov. 16 due to a lower-body injury.
Due to a quirk in the Leafs' schedule, Domi only technically has to miss one game -- Wednesday's clash with Vegas -- and can still be available when Toronto faces Utah on Sunday. The 29-year-old center has been a frequent absence at practices of late but still managed to suit up versus Edmonton on Saturday. It certainly seems like Domi's lower-body issue has been limiting him considering he has yet to score a goal this season and is mired in a 13-game pointless streak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Adds helper Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Chemistry brewing with superstar•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Starting camp as wingman•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Agrees to four-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Goal, assist in Game 2 victory•