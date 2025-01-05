Marner had a goal and four assists in a 6-4 win over Boston on Saturday.

Marner had a five-point game for the fifth time in his career and tied Babe Dye for the second most in franchise history. Darryl Sittler has seven five-point games. The 27-year-old Marner had been held off the scoresheet Thursday on Long Island to snap a nine-game, 13-point streak (three goals, 10 assists). Marner was reunited with Auston Matthews (upper body) and Matthew Knies on the top line Saturday, and the trio dismantled the Bruins with a combined five goals and eight assists. He sits second in the NHL with 42 assists and fourth with 56 points (40 games). Two words: contract year.