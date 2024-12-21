Robertson delivered a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Robertson snatched a goal and a helper for the third game in a row, and even though he endured a rough stretch to open the season, it's clear he's going through his most productive period of the campaign. Robertson has eight points this season (five goals, three assists), but with six of those coming in the recent three-game stretch while holding a bottom-six role, his chances of a regression in the coming games look pretty high.