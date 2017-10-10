Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Posts another two-point showing
Zaitsev scored a goal and added an assist with a plus-2 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago.
Zaitsev also notched a goal and an assist during Saturday's win, and the sophomore defenseman is now up to four points -- two goals -- through the first three games of the season. With Toronto firing on all cylinders offensively, Zaitsev is in position to top his numbers -- four goals and 36 points -- from last year. However, it is important to note that the 25-year-old Russian hasn't received consistent power-play time through the first three games of 2017-18.
