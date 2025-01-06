Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Ekman-Larsson had gone 31 games without a goal entering Sunday. He had been moderately productive with three helpers over his last six contests. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to two tallies, 15 points, 66 shots on net, 55 hits, 37 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 40 appearances. While he has just one power-play point, he continues to take a spot on the second unit, giving him a bit of upside for fantasy.