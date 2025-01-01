Ekman-Larsson (illness) took part in Wednesday's practice, per David Alter of The Hockey News, which indicates that he should be available for Thursday's tilt against the Islanders.

Ekman-Larsson missed Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders due to the illness. He has a goal, 13 points, 52 hits and 34 blocks in 37 outings in 2024-25. Ekman-Larsson is projected to serve on the third pairing alongside Simon Benoit based on Wednesday's morning skate. Conor Timmins, who logged 16:47 of ice time Tuesday, is projected to draw out of the lineup.