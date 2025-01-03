Ekman-Larsson notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Ekman-Larsson missed one game due to an illness but was able to slot right back on the third pairing and second power-play unit. He set up the second of Bobby McMann's tallies in the contest. Ekman-Larsson has four assists over his last eight outings and is up to a total of 14 points, 64 shots on net, 52 hits, 35 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 38 appearances. While he's routinely seen power-play time this season, his helper Thursday was his first point with the man advantage in 2024-25.