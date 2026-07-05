Maple Leafs' Ryan Tverberg: Inks one-year contract

Tverberg signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Tverberg had 15 goals, 36 points and 36 PIM in 63 regular-season appearances with AHL Toronto in 2025-26. He also had six goals and 14 points in 24 playoff outings with the Marlies to help them win the Calder Cup. The 24-year-old enjoyed a two-game stint in the NHL last campaign, including his NHL debut April 13. He had no points, two PIM and three hits across those two appearances. Tverberg will probably start the upcoming season in the minors.