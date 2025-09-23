Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit: Not playing Tuesday
Benoit (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday's home preseason game versus the Senators.
Benoit has been dealing with an upper-body injury through the early portion of training camp, and it remains to be seen when he'll be good to go. Toronto's next exhibition contest is Thursday in Montreal.
